Q&A: What’s happening with the African Continental Free Trade Area?

16 September 2021 - 19:35 Bekezela Phakathi

African economies at the start of the year began officially trading under the largest trading bloc since the establishment of the World Trade Organization, bringing together more than 1.3-billion people in a R50-trillion economic bloc.  

`Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), tariffs will be gradually reduced or phased out within a decade.  ..

