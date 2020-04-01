Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle’s sale of Romanian office portfolio falls through

This was not due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nepi says it is assessing its options

01 April 2020 - 14:05 karl gernetzky
Serdika Center, one of six Central and Eastern European malls acquired by Nepi Rockcastle. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER
Serdika Center, one of six Central and Eastern European malls acquired by Nepi Rockcastle. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER

Property group Nepi Rockcastle said on Wednesday that there has been a breach of agreement in the sale of its Romanian office portfolio.

The group was considering its options after the disposal, which was due to be completed on Tuesday, failed to proceed. This was not due to a disruption in processing the transaction due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the group said.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about R44bn, said in December that it would sell its Romanian office portfolio for €290m (R5.7bn) as it shifts its focus to retail.

The assets, which include three properties in Bucharest, and one in Timișoara, will be sold to AFI Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Africa Israel Properties. 

The parties had been discussing terms, including a postponement, but a consensus was not reached, Nepi said.

The group said it is “currently assessing a suitable course of action in accordance with the contractual mechanisms in place and claiming the contractual guarantee provided by the purchaser regarding the closing procedures”.

The share price was down 1.45% to R73.91, having fallen 40.31% so far in 2020. Over the same period, the JSE property index has halved.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Nepi Rockcastle sells Romanian office portfolio for R4.6bn

The JSE-listed landlord is selling its Romanian office assets to focus on its retail assets
Companies
3 months ago

Nepi Rockcastle says it expects higher growth in distribution

That is due to an extended process of disposing of its Romanian office portfolio
Companies
4 months ago

Little appetite for investing in commercial property

Only the listed real estate companies investing abroad have raised equity in bookbuilds in 2019
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol share surges despite more rating cuts
Companies / Energy
2.
Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Coca-Cola wins round one in BEE battle against SAB
Companies / Industrials
4.
Fitch cuts SA’s five largest banks deeper into ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Nepi Rockcastle primed to hit its stride as Romania booms

Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle sells Romanian office portfolio for R4.6bn

Companies / Property

Mall owner Nepi Rockcastle ‘primed to be top performer’

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.