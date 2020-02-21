Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle beats guidance as Eastern Europe grows

The company’s distribution rose 6.6% in its year to end-December, slightly better than the 6.5% expected, as consumer spending accelerates

21 February 2020 - 08:10 karl gernetzky
Serdika Center, one of six central and Eastern European malls acquired by Nepi Rockcastle. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER
Nepi Rockcastle, which owns malls in central and Eastern Europe, said on Friday it had beaten its distribution guidance in its year to end-December, citing the rapid growth in consumer spending in the areas in which it operates. 

Total distribution per share rose 6.6% to 56.33 euro cents, slightly higher than the 6.5% growth the company had expected, with the group reporting many of its tenants were reporting increased footfall and higher sales.

Net rental and related income grew almost 16% to €400m (R6.5bn), as consumer spending in countries such as Slovakia, Poland and Romania catches up to Western Europe.

Real GDP in 2019 to 2015 is expected to average 3% in Eastern Europe, compared with 1.6% on a European level, the company said.

Real personal disposable income is expected to grow at twice the rate as countries such as France, Italy, Germany or the UK over this period.

Nepi Rockcastle’s strategy is to buy high-quality retail assets in unsaturated areas, with 97% of its portfolio located in cities with catchment areas of more than 150,000 inhabitants.

The company said it expected distributable earnings per share for its 2020 year to grow 6%.

“Twelve years since inception and three since the successful merger, our assets continue to outperform,” said CEO Alex Morar.

“Solidly growing footfall and retail sales are driven by our continued asset management efforts, focused on delivering locally optimal tenant mixes and customer experience,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

