Indluplace points to municipal rates hikes for pressure on earnings

Indluplace Properties, the residential specialist fund, says a rise in municipal rates has outstripped rental fees increases, putting pressure on earnings.

The affordability of its tenants, most of whom pay rent of R2,000-R7,000 a month, has dwindled in the year to September, as wage growth and credit health has slipped.

The company, which listed with a portfolio of 1,600 rental units in June 2015, and now owns 9,917 units, reported on Wednesday that its dividend per share shrank 19.9% to 78.2c.

CEO Carel de Wit said the company, which owns residential housing units and apartments in the middle to lower-income suburbs as well as the inner city, has been through two difficult years, and that while its operating metrics are sound, the 2020 financial year is also expected to be difficult.

“It’s a very tough market. The cost of maintaining a residential unit is high and we are struggling to achieve rental escalations as our tenants are under such severe financial pressure,” he said.

De Wit quoted a study by Nic Barnes, chair of the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association, that shows most inner city property owners have not increased rentals this year because of high vacancies and increased municipal charges.

It shows that in 2019 if household income was R12,511 a month, tenants paid an average rental of R3,988, growing 7% and 2.3% respectively in a year. This is while water charges rose 9.7%, sewerage charges were up 27% and electricity charges rocketed 26% over the past year. Council charges have grown 9%.

Indluplace’s vacancy level was at 7.3% at end-September, down from 8.5% at end-March.

FD Terry Kaplan said Indluplace Properties expects to grow its dividends again in its 2021 year.

“Our metrics are solid, it’s just [that] we are operating in a very weak environment for tenants and we need their affordability to improve. We also need the economy to get a bit of [a] kick. I think the signs are there even if it may take another year for meaningful economic growth to come through,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za