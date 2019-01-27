Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant reward app

Property tech startup, Flow, has raised R20m in SA’s biggest seed investment for the new industry to date.

Flow offers a mobile app which operates a platform designed to serve the needs of tenants and landlords.

The three founders, Gil Sperling, Daniel Levy and Jonathan Liebmann say the first goal of the application is designed to reward tenants for good behaviour.

Tenants can sign up to the app and receive rewards for positive behaviour, including paying rent on time and keeping rented property neat and tidy.

Of the total amount of seed capital raised, R10m was from an American venture capital investor and R10m was raised from South African tech fund, Kalon Venture Partners.

Sperling and Levy ran Popimedia, one of SA’s most successful ad-tech companies, which partnered with brands in performance marketing and optimising digital advertising spend on social media platforms. It was sold to French multinational Publicis Groupe in 2015.