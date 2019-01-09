Companies / Property

New plans to enhance financial reporting in listed real estate sector

The corporate governance guidelines are due to be released later in 2019

09 January 2019 - 18:57 Alistair Anderson
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

A new set of corporate governance guidelines is on its way for the JSE’s struggling real estate sector, which in 2018 delivered its worst performance since the formation of the SA Listed Property Index (Sapy) in 2002. This was a result of the scandal around the Resilient group of companies.

Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

Analysts say the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector has to pull up its socks and provide better disclosure as it tries to lure back investors.

With this in mind, the SA Reit Association, which represents all the JSE’s Reits, worth a total of about R330bn, is updating its Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) for the first time since they were introduced in 2016. Reits differ from property developers as they have to pay out 75% of their income as dividends.

Many investors had lost interest in listed property after a massive sell-off in shopping centre owner Resilient and its associated companies in January 2018, which resulted in about R120bn being wiped off their market value. The sell-off was sparked by allegations of market manipulation and insider trading around the companies.

As a result, Resilient, Fortress, Greenbay and Nepi Rockcastle, which had accounted for about 40% of the listed property sector, saw their share prices collapse in the first quarter of 2018. The recovery has been slow and the stocks have been among the worst-performing companies on the JSE. Fortress’s total return in 2018 was -66.5% while Resilient’s was -58.30%, making them the third- and seventh-worst performers on the bourse.   

The FTSE/JSE Sapy, which includes the JSE’s top 20 liquid real estate companies by full market capitalisation, achieved a total return of -25.26% in 2018, according to Catalyst Fund Managers.

This return included dividend and share price growth.

SA Reit Association accounting and JSE committee chair Bram Goossens said the new BPR would be released “hopefully by the end of the year”. 

The BPR were created by the sector as some of the metrics that Reits are measured by were not strictly governed by international financial reporting standards.

Goossens said the BPR would introduce reporting measures that were derived from financial statements prepared in terms of international financial reporting standards but with certain adjustments.

A large portion of the updated BPR would consider how companies calculate and present their dividends. Dividend per share growth has been used as the primary metric by which many fund managers have compared Reits.

Performance metrics would be included to measure the extent to which dividends are supported by true underlying earnings and not one-off income items. 

Chief investment officer at Bridge Fund Managers Ian Anderson said methods used to calculate and account for dividends need to be consistent among Reits, even if it initially has negative effects for some of the companies’ shareholders. 

“What has been significant, and negative, for the sector is the need to highlight once-off and nonsustainable profits and to remove those from distributable earnings. This has seen a rebasing of dividends and resulted in more selling pressure across the whole sector,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Investors showing little appetite for listed property shares

The slump in listed property prices has pushed dividend yields to 10-year highs, but investors are not convinced of value
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Annus horribilis for property as the fallout from Resilient stable continues to weigh on sector

The prices of the 20 largest property stocks are down 28% year to date
Companies
3 months ago

Why analysts are confident listed property will bounce back in 2019

Analysts are forecasting  double-digit total returns after nightmarish 2018
Companies
22 days ago

EDITORIAL: Independent probe at Fortress is welcome

An independent investigation at Fortress Reit is a victory in the quest for transparency
Opinion
1 month ago
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Most read

1.
Owner of baby carrier company wants Woolworths to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amdec makes progress on replicating Melrose Arch ...
Companies / Property
3.
Purple Group cuts Mark Barnes’s fee by more than ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tough first half for Avior Capital Markets
Companies / Financial Services
5.
‘Mick the Miner’ poised for another comeback
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.