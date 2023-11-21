Harmony illegally discharged wastewater into Free State dam since 2019
Company has admitted to the transgression and has presented a mitigation plan to rehabilitate the dam
21 November 2023 - 05:00
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, has been found guilty of illegally discharging wastewater into the Voëlpan Dam in the Free State since 2019, potentially polluting the water.
An investigation by the department of water & sanitation, initiated after a tip-off about the transgression in November 2022, found the unlawful discharge into the Voëlpan had resulted in flooding because of rising water levels...
