Red tape stands in way of flourishing junior mining sector in SA

The growth of the mining and energy sector in SA is measured at 0.4%. While growth is to be applauded in the current economic circumstances, it could increase exponentially if the potential of the junior mining sector was unlocked and developed.

Investors are less enthusiastic about junior mining in SA due to these companies having less experience, the legislative and permitting challenges, the geopolitical climate of SA, and the lack of adequate infrastructure.

Mining and environmental law has stringent permit procedures and about 28 acts which apply to junior miners, making it legally difficult for junior miners to conduct exploration activities. Continuous reporting in terms of legislative requirements are also administrative burdens for junior miners just starting out.

Permits and appeals can be time-consuming and it may take years for a licence to be granted or for an appeal decision to be made, delaying operations. Typically, junior miners need to wait for authorisation to be granted before funding can be secured.

Is the 0.4% growth enough?

When considering SA’s rich mineral landscape, the extensive skills in the sector and its potential, 0.4% growth appears to be minimal.

According to the Minerals Council SA, junior mining contributed R54bn to the sector in 2018, which increased by 63% to R88bn in 2022. This demonstrates the potential of junior mining and its valuable contribution to economic growth and creating a robust mining sector in the country.