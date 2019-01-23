Kropz eyes JSE once mine is operational

The company, which was until November 2018 a private company, has already sunk $125m in building a plant and mine at Elandsfontein but ran into technical, processing and mining difficulties, and a fierce challenge over its water use licence, leading to the project’s suspension.

The water matter is tied up in an appeal hearing at the Water Tribunal, but Kropz has departmental approval to continue pumping water that flows underground to a large and environmentally sensitive lagoon at Langebaan.

The company has 13 government departments and organisations working with it in a water monitoring committee as it pumps its open-pit mine dry to access the higher-grade areas of the phosphate deposit ahead of restarting operations, which have been freshly re-engineered towards the end of 2019, said Michelle Lawrence, technical director at Kropz.

Kropz would ideally like to have three buyers of its concentrate containing 31% phosphate. It has secured one contract with SA’s Foskor, which will buy about 300,000 tons of material a year, and ship it from Saldanha to Richards Bay where it has a processing plant.

The Kropz phosphate comes from ancient sedimentary deposits, while Foskor extracts its phosphate from volcanic deposits.

Two more contracts with Keytrade, a Swiss fertiliser and fertiliser materials trader, and India’s Kalyaan Resources are expected to be signed before the end of 2019, accounting for the remaining two-thirds of production, Harebottle said.

Elandsfontein will produce its phosphate at about $55 a ton delivered to ships in Saldanha against the prevailing price of about $100 a ton.

The successful ramp-up of Elandsfontein in 2020 could open the way to a listing in Johannesburg, something about which he said the company was talking to advisers and consultants but was not pushing hard because the board is prioritising the start of the mine.

Once Elandsfontein is operational, Kropz will fully attend to raising up to $100m to build a 1-million ton a year phosphate mine in the Republic of the Congo.

It will advance work at its early-stage deposit in Ghana, with the intention of being a 3-million tons a year, low-cost phosphate supplier from 2025.

The global market for phosphate rock is expected to increase to 297-million tons in 2035 from 213-million tons in 2017.

