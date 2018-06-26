Companies / Mining

Jindal Steel & Power’s SA units file for business rescue

26 June 2018 - 11:18 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African units of Jindal Steel & Power filed for business rescue in June.

Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and Eastern Solid Fuels filed notice of the voluntary proceedings on June 12, according to documents posted on Jindal Africa’s website.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

Jindal Mining SA’s main business is coal production at the Kiepersol mine, according to one of the documents.

It was also involved in the Melmoth iron ore project in KwaZulu-Natal, in a joint venture with Sungu-Sungu Mining, Business Day reported two years ago.

Business rescue practitioners for the unit have scheduled a meeting with creditors for June 26.

Jindal Africa also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Jindal Steel & Power, the Indian steel maker controlled by billionaire Savitri Jindal’s family, manufactures sponge iron, mild steel, and cement. It also produces power, conducts mining operations for iron ore and coal, and explores for natural gas and oil.

SA’s steel industry has for years sought protection from cheaper imports, while main steel maker ArcelorMittal SA has railed against price caps. The industry has also been hit by a steep fall-off in infrastructure projects since the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Bloomberg, with staff writers

Emphasis on private-sector investments in KZN, including a condom factory

Before a three-day government lekgotla, premier Willies Mchunu assured the province that state resources would not be ‘diverted for other purposes’
Companies
1 year ago

Jindal faces off with community over mining land in Mozambique

Operations at Jindal’s new coal mine are under threat after the Indian company’s failure to relocate 2,500 nearby residents boils over into conflict
World
4 years ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s steel industry flounders as state blunders

The government's pledge to ‘work with’ the South African steel industry is too little, too late
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SARS probe of staff exodus starts
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investors embrace Quilter’s JSE debut
Companies
3.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Recovery plan for Ascendis takes shape
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Media24 makes hefty trading loss amid digital ...
Companies

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s steel industry flounders as state blunders
Companies / Industrials

Emphasis on private-sector investments in KZN, including a condom factory
Companies

India and China’s love affair with gold turns financial
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.