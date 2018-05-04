A 2.1 magnitude tremor on Friday afternoon hit the area where three mineworkers remain trapped underground.
Rescue operations have entered their second day at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine in Carletonville‚ near Johannesburg.
"The tremors were quite distant from the area. We pulled our team out briefly just to make sure that everything was safe‚ but resumed quite soon after that‚" mine spokesperson James Wellsted said.
Sibanye-Stillwater reported on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at its Driefontein operations. Four of the miners died on Friday.
On Friday, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe urged Sibanye-Stillwater to take extra care during operations.
"The gold sector has seen an increase in fatalities this year‚ with Sibanye-Stillwater as one of the main contributors. This suggests that greater attention be paid to issues of safety‚ particularly the protection of the lives of workers‚ as opposed to the insistence of chasing production‚" the department said.
"Seismic incidents accounted for about 30% of fatalities in 2017 and, as a result, the minister has requested a team comprising the department‚ the Council for Geoscience‚ the Mine Health and Safety Council‚ the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, as well as rock engineers and seismicity experts‚ to look into this as a matter of urgency‚ to assist the industry to better anticipate and deal with seismic activities."
@CGS_RSA statement on the seismic event that occurred yesterday in the West Rand. pic.twitter.com/n9ro03iD76— CGS (@CGS_RSA) May 4, 2018
