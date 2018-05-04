Tremor near Driefontein mine briefly halts rescue operations

Rescue operations have entered their second day at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine in Carletonville‚ near Johannesburg.

"The tremors were quite distant from the area. We pulled our team out briefly just to make sure that everything was safe‚ but resumed quite soon after that‚" mine spokesperson James Wellsted said.

Sibanye-Stillwater reported on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at its Driefontein operations. Four of the miners died on Friday.

On Friday, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe urged Sibanye-Stillwater to take extra care during operations.