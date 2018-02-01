At least 900 miners trapped underground at Beatrix gold mine

About 900 workers are trapped underground at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix gold mine in the Free State, after an overnight power failure cause by a lightning strike.

Rescue efforts are under way, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Thursday afternoon.

At least 40 workers had been brought back to the surface at the gold mine, with 900 miners still below ground at 3 Shaft at Beatrix, the union said.

​Sibanye said a power pylon had been knocked over during a storm on Wednesday night, cutting power to 4 Shaft and the main Beatrix operations of 2 and 3 Shafts. Power had since been restored to 4 Shaft and people hauled to surface.

Power was restored to 2 Shaft and workers were hoisted to the surface there on Thursday.

Sibanye wanted 900 workers at 3 Shaft to wait there until the winder serving the shaft was back in working order, rather than have hundreds of people walking for four hours to 2 Shaft, said company spokesperson James Wellsted.

No one had been injured, he said, and the company was supplying food and water to the workers trapped underground at 3 Shaft by deploying a capsule down the shaft, he said. The proto-team, or professional rescue team, was with the trapped miners, he said.

There was no immediate timeline of when the workers would be returned to surface, he said.

"The department's inspectors are on site providing support and advice on the rescue operation following a power outage, which resulted in mine workers being trapped underground," the Department of Mineral Resources said.

Harmony said it was providing generators from the nearby Joel mine to assist the rescue efforts at Beatrix.

On the whole, gold mining companies have been successful in safely bringing trapped workers to safety in situations like this. Harmony Gold brought 3,200 workers to surface at its Elandsrand gold mine in 2007, after a shaft was damaged and power supply to a main working area was halted.

In 2015, Harmony safely brought 486 miners to the surface after an underground fire at its Kusasalethu mine.