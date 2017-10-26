Sibanye warns of deep R4.6bn full-year loss

Sibanye-Stillwater, SA’s largest domestic gold producer and major platinum group metal miner, advised that its annual production would be at the upper end of its forecasts, but warned of a deep plunge into an attributable loss for the year.

Sibanye, which is fresh from raising $2.5bn to pay for the purchase of America’s Stillwater Mining, a palladium and platinum miner, said it would report an attributable loss of at least R4.6bn for the year to end-December compared with earnings of R3.7bn for the previous year.

Sibanye said its earnings would be negatively affected by impairments, provisions for health claims, the cost of the Stillwater transaction, and differences in commodity prices and exchange rates.

On the positive side, the South African gold and platinum assets turned in a "solid" September quarter, a performance expected to continue in the final quarter of the year, and the forecast for full-year output was at the top end of the company’s forecasts, said CEO Neal Froneman.

"Precious metals prices remain supportive and if maintained, should result in the group ending the year on a significantly firmer financial footing, with improved cash flow and balance sheet leverage compared to the first half of the year," he said.

The four South African gold mines would produce between 1.35-million and 1.38-million ounces for the year, with output likely to be at the upper end of that forecast, Froneman said.

The all-in cost for the year was pegged at between R485,000/kg and R495,000/kg.

Sibanye’s total capital expenditure for the year would be R3.2bn, including the Burnstone project in Mpumalanga.

Looking at the costs of the Cooke mines it is easy to see why Sibanye has started a process of restructuring the mine and laying off employees, potentially mothballing the entire complex. The all-in costs of the operations were R646,035/kg against a received gold price of R542,407/kg.

As the smallest contributor of gold, the Cooke underground mines have long made losses despite management’s focus on restoring them to profit.

Sibanye is also conducting a restructuring of its loss-making Beatrix West mine. The processes at Beatrix West and Cooke should be completed by the end of October.

The South African platinum mines are expected to meet the upper end of its forecast production of between 1.1-million and 1.15-million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, with all-in sustaining costs in a range of R10,500/oz and R11,000/oz.

Sibanye will spend R1.35bn on its South African and Zimbabwean platinum mines this year.

The US palladium and platinum assets will generate between 350,000oz and 380,000oz of the two metals this year, with an all-in sustaining cost of up to $650/oz.

The South African mines, which generate platinum group metals at an all-in sustaining cost of between $775/oz and $815/oz, being deeper and more labour-intensive.