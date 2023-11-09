Ford Africa president CEO Neale Hill. Picture: COLIN MILEMAN
Ford is investing more than R5bn at its Silverton plant in SA. The funds will go towards building the country’s first ever plug-in hybrid-electric Ranger. Business Day TV caught up with president for Africa at Ford Moter Company, Neale Hill, for further insight on these plans.
WATCH: Ford bets big on SA
Business Day TV talks to president for Africa at Ford Motor Company, Neale Hill
