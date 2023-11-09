Companies / Innovation

WATCH: Ford bets big on SA

Business Day TV talks to president for Africa at Ford Motor Company, Neale Hill

09 November 2023 - 20:49
Ford Africa president CEO Neale Hill. Picture: COLIN MILEMAN
Ford is investing more than R5bn at its Silverton plant in SA. The funds will go towards building the country’s first ever plug-in hybrid-electric Ranger. Business Day TV caught up with president for Africa at Ford Moter Company, Neale Hill, for further insight on these plans.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

