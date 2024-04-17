Companies / Industrials

WATCH: VW Group to build new SUV in Eastern Cape

Business Day TV spoke to VWGA’s MD Martina Biene

17 April 2024 - 20:20
The compact SUV to be built at Volkswagen’s Kariega plant will also be the basis of a new bakkie. Picture: SUPPLIED
The compact SUV to be built at Volkswagen's Kariega plant will also be the basis of a new bakkie. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is set to add a new car to its Kariega assembly line in the Eastern Cape, and will invest R4bn to make that happen. Business Day TV spoke to VWGA MD Martina Biene for more detail.

