The compact SUV to be built at Volkswagen’s Kariega plant will also be the basis of a new bakkie. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is set to add a new car to its Kariega assembly line in the Eastern Cape, and will invest R4bn to make that happen. Business Day TV spoke to VWGA MD Martina Biene for more detail.
WATCH: VW Group to build new SUV in Eastern Cape
Business Day TV spoke to VWGA MD Martina Biene for more detail.
