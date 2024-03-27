PPC’s Zimbabwe operations help boost revenue
The short-term outlook for the SA and Botswana markets remains subdued, while prospects for PPC Zimbabwe are positive
27 March 2024 - 10:00
PPC’s group revenue increased 27.6% for the 10 months ended January, mainly due to continued strong growth in the cement producer’s Zimbabwe operations relative to the low base in the comparable period.
Revenue growth in the SA and Botswana cement business continued to be driven by price increases, positively offsetting the declining sales volumes as experienced in the half year, it said...
