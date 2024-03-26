Barloworld’s revenue falls as trading activity slows
The diversified industrial group says the results reflect ‘the diverse and complex economic environments’ in which it operates
26 March 2024 - 08:27
Diversified industrial group Barloworld said its revenue for the five months to end-February was down 5.5%, reflecting “the diverse and complex economic environments” in which it operates.
In a voluntary trading update, the group, which operates in Southern Africa, Russia and Mongolia, said revenue for the period declined to R15.6bn from R16.5bn in the previous period...
