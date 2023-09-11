Bell Equipment profit leaps on strong global demand
Board is evaluating benefits of potential changes to the operating structure
11 September 2023 - 15:52
Heavy equipment manufacturer and distributor Bell Equipment says profit for the six months to the end of June increased 66% to R348m after strong demand in most markets.
The industrial group with operations across America, Africa, Europe and Australasia said though global markets and the group’s order book are strong, it is “sensitive to an increasing possibility of markets softening”, particularly in Europe...
