NDB seeks CFO successor as Leslie Maasdorp’s term ends
Maasdorp will step down as VP, CFO and debt officer of the NDB with effect from July 7
17 April 2024 - 09:22
The New Development Bank (NDB) says a process is under way to find a successor to Leslie Maasdorp, who is due to step down at the end of his term.
Maasdorp will step down as vice-president, CFO and debt officer of the NDB with effect from July 7 when his term expires, the bank said on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.