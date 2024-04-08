Funding opportunities abound in telecoms infrastructure, says RMB
Investment bank helps to pour in billions of rand and expects to see more deals on the table
08 April 2024 - 05:00
RMB sees more opportunities for capital allocation in telecoms infrastructure in SA and the wider African continent as the investment bank helps to pour billions of rand into the sector.
The bank, which recently helped to fund Royal Bafokeng (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2024-03-27-rmb-pushes-telecom-infrastructure-investment/)’s partial acquisition of Telkom’s SwiftNet, says it expects to see more deals coming onto the table driven by a growing need for connectivity for businesses and consumers. ..
