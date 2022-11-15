Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Ninety One’s veteran fixed-income portfolio manager André Roux died on November 14 after a short illness while on a business trip to London. He was 68 years old.
“André made a significant contribution not only to Ninety One but also to SA,” the company said in a brief statement. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife, Rebecca, and their family. He will be missed.”..
Ninety One mourns death of André Roux
Prior to joining Ninety One, Roux was the deputy director-general of the department of finance
