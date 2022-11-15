×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One mourns death of André Roux

Prior to joining Ninety One, Roux was the deputy director-general of the department of finance

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 12:32 Garth Theunissen

Ninety One’s veteran fixed-income portfolio manager André Roux died on November 14 after a short illness while on a business trip to London. He was 68 years old.

“André made a significant contribution not only to Ninety One but also to SA,” the company said in a brief statement. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife, Rebecca, and their family. He will be missed.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.