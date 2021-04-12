Absa winds down R86bn money market fund
Bank says reason for closure is clients’ mistaken belief that investments in money market unit trust funds are as safe as cash held in bank accounts
12 April 2021 - 05:09
Absa is closing its money market fund, which has almost R86bn in assets under management, citing clients’ mistaken belief that investments in the fund would enjoy the same degree of safety as cash invested in a savings account as the primary reason for closing the unit trust.
In a letter dated April 7, which was posted on Absa’s website, the bank said clients had about 90 days to withdraw their funds from the Absa money market fund and place the proceeds into their bank account or switch their investments into an alternative financial product...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now