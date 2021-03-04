Liberty reports R4.8bn profit hit as Covid-19 reserve rises slightly
The group upped its R3bn reserve by R73m in its year to end-December, when total death and disability claims rose 11.4% to R11.7bn
04 March 2021 - 08:40
Financial services group Liberty Holding has reported a negative R4.8bn profit swing in its year to end-December, and has scrapped its dividend amid forecasts of continued pressure on SA households as a result of Covid-19.
The insurer and asset manager, which was founded in 1957 by Donald Gordon, swung into a R1.54bn headline loss to end-December, from profit of R3.25bn previously, with the pandemic weighing on its ability to win new business and forcing it to set aside billions of rand in reserve...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now