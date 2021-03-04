Companies / Financial Services Liberty reports R4.8bn profit hit as Covid-19 reserve rises slightly The group upped its R3bn reserve by R73m in its year to end-December, when total death and disability claims rose 11.4% to R11.7bn BL PREMIUM

Financial services group Liberty Holding has reported a negative R4.8bn profit swing in its year to end-December, and has scrapped its dividend amid forecasts of continued pressure on SA households as a result of Covid-19.

The insurer and asset manager, which was founded in 1957 by Donald Gordon, swung into a R1.54bn headline loss to end-December, from profit of R3.25bn previously, with the pandemic weighing on its ability to win new business and forcing it to set aside billions of rand in reserve...