Former Momentum Investments CEO Morris Mthombeni appointed Gibs interim dean

Pretoria University has named Morris Mthombeni as interim dean of its business school faculty, the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

He will temporarily succeed Prof Nicola Kleyn, who leaves at the end of June to become dean of executive education at the Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands.

Kleyn, who has been at Gibs since its launch if 2000, became dean in 2015. She told the university in 2019 she would not serve another five-year term but vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe said last week the succession process had been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the recruitment process for a full-time dean was still in progress.

Mthombeni, who will take over on July 1, has been at Gibs since 2014. He previously worked in the financial services industry for 28 years. Various leadership positions at Liberty Life and Momentum culminated in his becoming CEO of Momentum Investments and executive director of MMI Holdings.

His academic qualifications include a PhD in corporate governance from Pretoria University and an MBA from Manchester Business School. At Gibs, his subject specialities are corporate strategy and governance, innovation and environment of business.

“It is comforting to know Gibs will be led by an individual with such a distinguished record, including service to the Gibs community,” Kleyn said Thursday.