The Kallner interview
Discovery Bank is finding ‘familiar’ new clients
Initial data points to the more well-heeled taking up the behavioural bank accounts
28 February 2021 - 16:04
Discovery Bank’s launch into the competitive local market is yielding strong growth in deposits from a mostly upper market clientele that resembles the demographic of clients the group enjoys in its dominant medical aid scheme.
“The client demographic almost exactly matches our existing Discovery [Health] client base whose members are found in the predominantly higher LSM [Living Standard Measure] categories. But there is a wide distribution where the product appeals to both graduates and millennials but is also equally strong amongst pensioners,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now