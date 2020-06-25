Companies / Financial Services

Request for bids | To provide off-site storage of data, records and digitisation services

Closing date for submitting bids to Agsa is July 20 at 3pm

25 June 2020 - 10:30
The auditor-general of SA (Agsa) has a constitutional mandate and, as the Supreme Audit Institution of SA, exists to strengthen our country’s democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence.

The Agsa invites bids for the following requirements:

Bid number: AGSA/01/2020
Bid description: Appointment of a service provider for the provision of off-site storage of records and data, and digitisation services for all Agsa offices for a period of five years
Office where the service is required: national
Compulsory or non-compulsory briefing session details: none
Closing date for bids: July 20 at 3pm

Please note that bid responses must be posted to:

Senior manager: provisioning services     
PO Box 446    
Pretoria 
0001       

or deposited at:

Corporate legal and provisioning services
Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, first floor
235 Veale Street (corner Veale and Middel streets)
Nieuw Muckleneuk, Brooklyn
Pretoria                                                                                                                                           

Special condition of bid

In line with the Agsa’s transformation strategy, which is guided by the B-BBEE codes of good practice, the organisation aims to be a key contributor to socioeconomic change in the country. We therefore prioritise procurement from businesses certified at B-BBEE levels 1 or 2. In addition, preference may be given to companies that are at least 51% black-owned and at least 30% black women-owned.

Please note that this advertisement, the bid document, pricing schedule and the specification can be downloaded on the Agsa website, by clicking on the “Tenders” link.

Interested bidders will be subjected to the Agsa’s Covid-19 safety precautions, which can also be found on the website.

For general enquiries please e-mail Celia Mabusela MabuselaC@agsa.co.za and Mandisi Ngozi NgoziM@agsa.co.za.

* Only written enquiries will be responded to.

This article was paid for by the auditor-general of SA.

