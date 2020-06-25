Sun International’s two largest shareholders dismiss Chilean offer
The offer from investment house Nueva values the hospitality group at just more than R3bn
25 June 2020 - 10:17
UPDATED 25 June 2020 - 20:03
Two major shareholders rejected as too low a R1.5bn bid from Nueva Inversiones Pacifico for a majority stake in Sun International, a move that tests the Chilean firm’s determination to add African assets to its South American portfolio.
The non-binding offer came hours after Sun International on Wednesday set out a plan to survive amid the economic uncertainty in the Covid-19 world, helping shares in the Johannesburg-based company stage a late-session rally to log their biggest one-day gain in almost a week.
