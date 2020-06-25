Companies / Transport & Tourism Sun International’s two largest shareholders dismiss Chilean offer The offer from investment house Nueva values the hospitality group at just more than R3bn BL PREMIUM

Two major shareholders rejected as too low a R1.5bn bid from Nueva Inversiones Pacifico for a majority stake in Sun International, a move that tests the Chilean firm’s determination to add African assets to its South American portfolio.

The non-binding offer came hours after Sun International on Wednesday set out a plan to survive amid the economic uncertainty in the Covid-19 world, helping shares in the Johannesburg-based company stage a late-session rally to log their biggest one-day gain in almost a week.