Irba wants Guptas’ KPMG auditor permanently barred

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) wants nothing less than to see former KPMG auditor Jacques Wessels permanently barred from doing any audit work.

“His conduct as an auditor ordinarily is not to be sceptical, it’s not to show independence,” said senior counsel Tim Breinders, for Irba, on Friday.

Wessels was responsible for the audits of Gupta family-owned Linkway Trading. The committee found him guilty in 2018 of all six charges Irba had levelled against him. Two of these were for dishonesty, while the other four related to negligence. On the negligence counts Wessels was found guilty of contravening four fundamental auditing principles and 31 auditing standards.

Breinders said given the public interest on the matter the disciplinary committee should be careful not to give a ruling that the public will perceive as a slap on the wrist.

“If you determine that public interest is not cancellation of his registration, it can’t be something a lot less than that. If your inclination is to give him a suspension, the public will be hard done by … because effectively a suspended sentence is a slap on the wrist,” Breinders told the committee.

Wessels’ impending sanction is considered one of the most important yet a disciplinary committee has given to an auditor charged by Irba. It will either entrench the public perception that auditors are not being held to account in SA or dispel the notion that the regulator is toothless about punishment.