National

Former KPMG auditor says Gupta account gaffe cost him dearly

Wessels pleads with regulatory board not to deregister him

14 February 2019 - 18:15 Londiwe Buthelezi
KPMG. Picture: BLOOMBERG NEWS/TANNEN MAURY
KPMG. Picture: BLOOMBERG NEWS/TANNEN MAURY

A former KPMG auditor who was responsible for the audits of Gupta-owned Linkway Trading has pleaded with the auditors regulating body not to deregister him, saying he has already been punished a lot.

An independent disciplinary committee found Jacques Wessels guilty in 2018 of all six charges related to improper conduct and tax evasion which the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) levelled against him.

“To some degree, I have been punished a lot. When I left KPMG, I only got two months’ salary. For a period between October 2017 and October 2018 I had no income. To ensure that my children go to school I had to sell my vehicle,” said Wessels, while pleading for a lighter sanction on Thursday.

KPMG’s Gupta auditor: dishonest or negligent?

A former KPMG partner who worked on Gupta accounts is under a cloud, but he maintains he was merely ‘negligent’
News & Fox
6 months ago

He spoke for the first time on Thursday about the audit work he did for the Gupta-owned companies and his relationship with the family. He said the incident had severely damaged his trust in people because his Gupta clients consistently denied any wrongdoing when he spoke to them before the Gupta leaks.  

“I have learned so many lessons. I shouldn’t have attended the wedding. The reality is in the public perception of auditor independence. I now believe in auditing firm rotation. You can’t keep a client for a long time.”

Wessels asked the disciplinary committee to consider a caution or reprimand as his sanction, saying he cannot afford to pay a fine. He described his financial situation as “difficult” because he had to cancel his insurance policies and let go of all “the nice-to-haves”. He said he has exhausted all but his retirement savings.

Wessels now works for a small accounting firm, earning a gross salary of R62,000 a month. He told the committee that he has a share in a game farm which he could sell for R450,000. The Auditing Profession Act 2005 allows Irba to impose a fine not exceeding R200,000 per charge.

“This is one file where I admit I failed. If you look at all the work I have done on numerous other clients over the years, it is of highest quality. And the lessons learnt from this will never be forgotten,” he said.

Wessels said he acknowledged that he caused damage to the auditing profession, especially to KPMG, but thinks there will not be any danger in allowing him to practise as an auditor again.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

KPMG Gupta auditors sanction hearing next week

Irba’s disciplinary committee has reached a decision on Jacques Wessels, but it has not yet been made public
National
7 days ago

IRBA mum on findings against KPMG’s Gupta auditor

Jacques Wessels is alleged to have overseen Linkway Trading not pay Sars nearly R2m
National
3 months ago

KPMG chair apologises for ‘hurt and damage’ to SA institutions

KPMG chair Wiseman Nkuhlu says he’s confident that the probability of another VBS happening is ‘remote’
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa wants top court to overturn cabinet ...
National
2.
Environmental activists vow to oppose oil and gas ...
National
3.
Former KPMG auditor says Gupta account gaffe cost ...
National
4.
Maimane calls for tough stance towards trade ...
National

Related Articles

KPMG Gupta auditors sanction hearing next week
National

IRBA mum on findings against KPMG’s Gupta auditor
National

KPMG’s Gupta auditor: dishonest or negligent?
News & Fox

Ex-KPMG partner admits only to ‘neglect’ in Gupta audit
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.