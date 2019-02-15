Companies / Financial Services

German watchdog will continue monitoring Deutsche Bank about Danske corruption

‘There are still no indications of misconduct on our part in this context,’ Deutsche Bank says

15 February 2019 - 13:18 Arno Schuetze
Deutsche Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Frankfurt — German financial watchdog Bafin has extended the mandate of its monitor at Deutsche Bank over the bank's role in a money-laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, Germany's flagship lender said in a statement on Friday.

"There is a strong interest in the matters concerning Danske Bank Estonia among regulators globally. There are still no indications of misconduct on our part in this context," Deutsche Bank said.

German weekly Der Spiegel earlier reported that Bafin had notified the bank on the mandate extension some days ago.

Deutsche Bank acted as a correspondent bank for Danske Bank in Estonia, meaning it helped transfer funds on behalf of the Danish lender from Estonia to places like New York.

Deutsche Bank has received requests for information from regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, that are investigating the Danske situation.

Danske Bank is under investigation over suspicious payments totalling €200bn from 2007 until 2015 from its Estonia branch.

Deutsche Bank has scaled back its correspondent banking business by about 40% since 2016. In Russia, it cut such activity by about 75% since 2016, while it has exited such operations in Moldova, Estonia and Latvia.

Board member Karl von Rohr said last week the lender had, so far, not made any provisions for possible legal costs relating to the Danske case.

In 2017, the Fed was among regulators that fined Deutsche Bank nearly $700m for weak controls that allowed money laundering from Russia. A US department of justice investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Reuters

Deutsche Bank shrinks for eight quarters, meaning more cost cuts

CEO Christian Sewing has his work cut out to woo investors and restore consumer confidence after police raided the bank’s headquarters in November
Companies
14 days ago

EU accuses eight banks of forming eurozone bond cartel

The European Commission's investigation deals a fresh blow to the banking industry which has spent years recovering from a series of crisis-era ...
World
14 days ago

Deutsche Bank secures commitment for additional investment from Qatar

Country’s sovereign wealth fund aims to diversify and is in talks for additional investment in ailing German lender
Companies
18 days ago

Deutsche Bank faces US Fed questions about Danske Bank

The US Fed is investigating the German bank’s transferal of funds from its Estonia branch in the Danske Bank money-laundering scandal
Companies
23 days ago

