Ex UK banker may have used SA tiger-breeding reserve to hide cash from estranged wife

London — A former Deutsche Bank executive was chastised by a UK judge, who said he believed that the banker may have been using his tiger-conservation charity for his own personal benefit in a long-running and bitter divorce.

Stuart Bray and his wife, Li Quan, have been fighting over about £50m held by a trust linked to Save China’s Tigers, the charity they founded in 2000. Bray must make maintenance payments of £5,300 a month pending an award of a lump sum, the judge said. While neither the husband nor wife were beneficiaries of the trust, it didn’t mean that Bray couldn’t be paid for his services, the judge.

’The husband, in collusion’ with the trust, ‘is seeking to hide something highly material in the finances of the trust, which if revealed, would be significantly to his disadvantage,’ judge Nicholas Mostyn said in his ruling. He suggested Bray “has arranged for his commercial award to be deferred until these proceedings are safely concluded”.

The former banker had won earlier UK rulings that the charity was solely used to fund a breeding program at his reserve in SA for the nearly-extinct Chinese tigers. Quan filed for divorce in 2012.

But he was criticised in the judgment Thursday for making “childish and facetious” comments in the hearings. At one point Bray said he “might be able to make money as a drug dealer” on account of his expertise in chemistry. He said his senior chemistry project was the “synthesis of cocaine”.