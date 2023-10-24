WATCH: The unforeseen costs of going off grid

The income that Eskom and municipalities earn from electricity sales has taken a knock amid a rapid uptake of alternative energy solutions. Eskom meanwhile is exploring feed-in tariffs to overcome the potential losses. Business Day TV spoke to Tshepo Kgadima, independent economic & energy analyst about the move to alternative power, and the impact it has on the utility and consumers.
Business Day TV spoke to Tshepo Kgadima, independent economic & energy analyst
