WATCH: The unforeseen costs of going off grid

Business Day TV spoke to Tshepo Kgadima, independent economic & energy analyst

24 October 2023 - 20:46
Picture: SUPPLIED/GOSOIR
The income that Eskom and municipalities earn from electricity sales has taken a knock amid a rapid uptake of alternative energy solutions. Eskom meanwhile is exploring feed-in tariffs to overcome the potential losses. Business Day TV spoke to Tshepo Kgadima, independent economic & energy analyst about the move to alternative power, and the impact it has on the utility and consumers.

