US investors looking to ditch Hillhouse assets

China’s Hillhouse Investment saw a $27.5bn drop due to regulatory crackdowns and weakened demand

08 April 2024 - 11:16
by Summer Zhen
Zhang Lei, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Hillhouse Capital Management Group, speaks at the New Economy Forum in Beijing, China, on November 21, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
Hong Kong — Billionaire Zhang Lei’s Hillhouse Investment saw its hedge fund assets plummet by a third last year to $27.5bn, a US regulatory filing showed.

Hillhouse, a global alternative investment firm founded by Zhang in 2005, is known for long-term bets on Chinese tech, consumer goods and healthcare companies but these sectors have struggled due to regulatory crackdowns and weakened demand in recent years.

Chinese stocks have also slumped for three consecutive years and major US pension and endowment funds have been reducing their exposure as scrutiny and restrictions on US investments in the world’s second-largest economy have intensified under president Joe Biden. The MSCI China index is down 60% from its 2021 peak.

Several US-based investors have either withdrawn their capital from hedge funds under Hillhouse’s public investment arm, HHLR, or are considering doing so due to underperformance, according to two sources familiar with the matter who declined to be identified.

Hillhouse declined to comment on capital outflows or the March 29 filing.

A source familiar with the HHLR portfolio said a substantial portion of capital has been shifted from HHLR hedge fund vehicles to customised portfolios or segregated managed accounts.

According to a March report by data provider With Intelligence, which estimated HHLR’s 2023 asset decline at about $10bn, the asset plunge was the largest among global billion-dollar hedge funds last year.

One of HHLR’s top holdings, cancer treatment specialist BeiGene , has seen its shares in both US and Hong Kong markets drop more than 60% since 2021 amid net losses and setbacks in expanding overseas.

Adding to HHLR’s challenges, a unit was investigated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on suspicion of violations of share transfer rules last year.

Fundraising pressures and market uncertainties have forced numerous China-focused offshore hedge funds to either shut down or downsize in the past 18 months. Many of them, including HHLR, have partially shifted their investment focus to non-China equities.

The waning interest in China contributed to a net outflow of $15.6bn from Asian hedge funds last year, according to fund services firm Citco.

Amy Castle, head of hedge funds research at With Intelligence, said a rebound in the Chinese economy this year could restore some confidence, but “geopolitical considerations remain key”.

On average, China-focused hedge funds reported a 5% loss last year, data from hedge fund platform HFR shows.

Their performance has seen some improvement this year after steps by the Chinese government to stabilise the stock market.

Reuters

Netherlands expected to yield to US pressure over chip machines sold to China

Statements by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government suggest it will be slow to approve maintenance requests in future
Companies
22 hours ago

Hard talks steadied links, Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li Qiang

The two countries should respect each other and be partners, not adversaries, US treasury secretary says
World
21 hours ago

Didi and GAC Aion to start selling robotaxis from next year

The joint venture has received a licence to mass produce electric robotaxis in the country
Companies
3 hours ago

US calls on Dutch firm to join its chip war with China

ASML equipment is the new front in US-China chip war
Companies
3 days ago

SUHAIL SULEMAN: Don’t turn your back on emerging-market equities now

India is the most exciting large economy today as China was 15 years ago on most development metrics
Opinion
8 hours ago

Aspen expands China interests as Sandoz deal gets green light

The pharmaceutical group has received the necessary regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities to conclude two linked transactions
Companies
3 days ago

Tencent turns focus to in-house games in strategic pivot

Tencent reported a slight decline in fourth-quarter gaming sales and also flagged that overall gaming revenue this quarter would be soft
Companies
3 days ago

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

A commission has begun an investigation to determine whether to impose tariffs on exports to protect European car makers
Life
5 days ago

China’s SAIC Motor aims to cut thousands of jobs at GM and Volkswagen JVs

The state-owned carmaker hopes to cut 30% of employees at SAIC-GM, 10% at SAIC Volkswagen and more than half at its Rising Auto EV subsidiary, ...
Companies
6 days ago

Xiaomi says buyers could wait up to seven months for its new SU7 EV

The company also released special versions of the car that come with complimentary gifts, the first batch of such cars were sold out immediately
Companies
1 week ago

China’s manufacturing activity speeds up as business confidence hits high

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in March from 50.9 the previous month, above analysts’ forecasts of 51
World
6 days ago
