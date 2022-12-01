African real estate investments that go beyond buildings

A recently concluded R5.4bn refinance agreement between Grit Real Estate Income Group and Standard Bank marks the largest sustainability-linked real estate debt refinancing and syndication in Sub-Saharan Africa — excluding SA. This has set a new benchmark for African real estate investment.

A recent FM, Grit Real Estate Income Group and Standard Bank webinar discussed the African debt market landscape, the challenges they faced putting the transaction together, the barriers to cross-collaterization, the importance of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in the negotiation of refinancing transactions, target setting and the key drivers that support funding objectives.

Grit is a pan-African real estate company which invests in and actively manages a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries. The company has its primary listing on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. It has grown its portfolio from two assets valued at R2.4bn to 59 income producing assets and investments valued at more than R69.6bn in Africa, across multiple asset classes.

Grit CEO Bronwyn Knight said when the process to put this transaction together started 11 months ago, there was much to consider and understand, given it was across multiple geographies, legal jurisdictions, asset classes, currencies and languages. Key to the successful achievement of the transaction was finding the right partners, which included Standard Bank as the lead arranger.