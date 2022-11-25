Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

25 November 2022 - 16:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions today is Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Clicks to buy beauty salon chain Sorbet
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Alibaba aids Telkom’s search for BCX investor
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
SA unit trust assets back above R3-trillion
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths becomes latest top 40 company to list ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pep and Ackermans’s clothing sales under pressure
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.