Formula One pulls out of 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Haas drops branding of sponsor Uralkali as sanctions against Russia intensify

25 February 2022 - 14:56 Agency Staff
Last year's Russian GP was won by Lewis Hamilton. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was “impossible” to hold the race in the “current circumstances.”

Sochi has hosted the event since 2014, with Mercedes winning all eight races.

The US, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after the country launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The Haas team have also removed all branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali from their cars, running them in an all-white during Friday’s final day of action at the Barcelona preseason test.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner acknowledged that his team's Russian racer Nikita Mazepin faces an uncertain future due to the fallout of Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Reuters

Lewis Hamilton ends speculation about his F1 future

As Mercedes launches new car, former champ says he was never going to stop racing
1 week ago

Wolff and Horner amicable at F1 meeting, says FIA president

Mercedes and Red Bull rivals meet after controversial season-finale
1 week ago

Aston Martin is first to launch 2022 F1 car

The AMR-22 is designed to body’s radical new rules with revised aero and bigger 18-inch wheels
2 weeks ago
