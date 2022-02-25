Formula One pulls out of 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for September 25 at Sochi’s Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was “impossible” to hold the race in the “current circumstances.”

Sochi has hosted the event since 2014, with Mercedes winning all eight races.

The US, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle after the country launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The Haas team have also removed all branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali from their cars, running them in an all-white during Friday’s final day of action at the Barcelona preseason test.

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner acknowledged that his team's Russian racer Nikita Mazepin faces an uncertain future due to the fallout of Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Reuters