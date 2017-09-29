Uber’s new CEO is going to London to visit regulators and talk about the licence ban

London — Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is flying to London next week for a diplomatic mission with city regulators to negotiate a deal that prevents the ride-hailing service from being banned in Europe’s largest city.

With Uber’s new CEO grappling with a host of challenges, the visit shows how damaging the ban, announced last week, could be to Uber’s business. The British capital is one of the company’s most successful markets, with about 40,000 drivers and 3.5-million people using the app at least once every 90 days, according to Uber.

The ban has already acquired an overtly political edge. London mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour politician, supports the regulator’s decision, while UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May said in a BBC interview on Thursday that the city’s plan threatened jobs and was "disproportionate".

Khosrowshahi will sit down with Mike Brown, the commissioner for transportation for London, the regulator that last week revoked Uber’s licence. "We want to work with London to make things right," Uber said in a statement.

Khosrowshahi was named CEO in August and has stuck a conciliatory tone compared with Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s more brash approach to government relations. The San Francisco-based company is rushing to respond to the UK government’s conclusion that it does not conduct sufficient background checks on drivers, report crimes properly and actively avoids regulatory oversight. Uber disputes the findings and is appealing the decision, during which time the service can remain in operation.

"Following an approach from Uber, and at the mayor’s request, London’s transport commissioner will meet with Uber’s global CEO in London next Tuesday," a Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said in a statement.

The potential ban has pitted the convenience of Uber’s service among customers against the pressure of traditional black cab drivers whose business has been harmed and lobbied for stiffer regulations.

In addition to the licence battle, Uber is also facing a potentially damaging decision from an employment tribunal over its treatment of workers. The company this week appealed a decision made earlier this year that would require it to classify drivers as workers entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay.

