BoE expected to delay rates rise

"Not yet" is likely to be the main message this week from Bank of England (BoE) officials pondering when to start signalling an interest rate hike after a sharp slowdown rekindling doubt about Britain’s economy ahead of Brexit.

Most BoE rate-setters, who were wrong-footed by the resilience of Britain’s consumers in 2016 following the EU referendum shock, want more time to see how the economy copes before considering a change in record-low rates.

All economists in a Reuters poll predicted there would be no deepening of the split in the ranks of the monetary policy committee (MPC) when it announces its interest rate decision on Thursday.

Increasing inflation, fuelled by rising energy costs and the pound’s post-Brexit vote plunge, has strained the BoE consensus and prompted some investors to speculate a first rate hike in nearly a decade might come sooner than expected.

Michael Saunders, who left Citi to join the MPC in August, hinted in April he might side with US academic Kristin Forbes, so far the sole supporter on the committee for raising rates from their current level of 0.25%. That was before official data showed Britain’s economy lost much of its momentum in the first three months of 2017 when it grew at a quarterly pace of 0.3%, half the BoE’s forecast.

Household spending, the economy’s main driver, is starting to wilt as inflation pushes past the BoE’s 2% target.

And while there are tentative signs that growth in exports might pick up some of the slack, opinions differ over how much.

The poll suggests Forbes will remain in her minority of one, resulting in a 7-1 vote in favour of keeping rates at their record low. The MPC is temporarily down to eight members following the resignation of Charlotte Hogg as BoE deputy governor after claims she overlooked a conflict of interest.

Economists also say the BoE is likely to trim its forecast for economic growth of 2.0% in 2017 after the weak start to the year, even if some private-sector surveys have suggested a bit of a recovery in April.

Governor Mark Carney’s words will be scrutinised for any shift in his views. In February, he said Britain’s economy faced "twists and turns" on its road to Brexit, suggesting he remained in no hurry to consider higher interest rates.

He will probably strike a similar tone this week.

"The key message is likely to be that all options are open. The bank retains an implicit bias to hike, but is not in a great hurry to deliver," said Alan Clarke, head of European fixed-income strategy at Scotiabank.

Sterling’s recent appreciation, which ought to help reduce inflation pressures in future, has probably made it easier for Carney to push this view.

The pound has climbed above $1.29 since Prime Minister Theresa May called a national election for June 8, although foreign exchange strategists expect it will slide back again towards $1.25 in the coming months.

The election itself will have little bearing on the BoE’s new forecasts and Carney is likely to remind investors and the British public that the next move in rates will probably be up.

Since February, Carney and his deputy Ben Broadbent have highlighted the fact that the BoE’s forecasts are based on a gradual increase in interest rates over the next few years, something that is not yet reflected in financial markets.

Carney could draw attention to this if the MPC has become uneasy about market expectations for interest rates, said JPMorgan economist Allan Monks. "If there were a surprise next week, it could come along these lines. For example, the MPC might instead indicate more clearly that ‘most members’ agreed that a tightening in policy would be appropriate over the forecast horizon," he said.

