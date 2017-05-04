Glencore Agriculture, the $600m upstart knocking at the door of the food-trading elite

Glencore, founded by the late tycoon Marc Rich in the 1970s and now run by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, built its agribusiness through a mix of acquisitions and organic growth, starting with the purchase of Dutch grain trader Granaria Group in 1982.

It remained largely a trader until Mahoney arrived two decades ago and started buying inland grain elevators in Ukraine and other countries.

Glencore catapulted into the top league of grain brokers with the acquisition of Canadian handler Viterra for C$6.1bn ($4.8bn) in 2012, beating out ADM.

Later, the trading house sold significant parts of Viterra, such as its pasta-making division, and held on to its infrastructure.

Mahoney called the addition of Viterra, which almost overnight turned Glencore into the world’s largest trader of wheat and so-called pulses like lentils and chickpeas, a "transformational event".

Cotton burn

With a global network of silos and ports, Glencore Agriculture no longer relies on extreme price swings to make money. In 2016, the share of basic trading in the company’s overall earnings fell to 15%, a record low.

Still, there were some major misfires. In 2011, Glencore lost more than $300m trading cotton after it tried to expand too quickly by hiring a team from a rival, wiping out an entire year’s worth of profits.

"The lesson of cotton is that it’s best to build from within," Mahoney said.

The next milestone came in 2016, when Glencore sold 49% of its agribusiness to two pension funds — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation — for $3.1bn, in part to fund an aggressive debt-reduction plan. At the last minute, the Canadian funds beat a bid from a Saudi state-owned company, which was also trying to buy a stake in Glencore Agri.

The sale created a new company with its own balance sheet, which is not guaranteed by Glencore itself. The business reported earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation of $592m in 2016, compared with $830m for Dreyfus, the smallest of the ABCD companies.

IPO plans

Mahoney now has his eye on the capital markets to fund further growth as Chinese trading houses go global. He said he planned to seek a "strong" investment-grade rating later in 2017 "as a first step for bond offerings in the future". The company has about $600m of long-term debt, allowing it to easily borrow another $1bn and still meet its parent’s targets.

As part of its deal with the Canadian pension funds, an initial public offering (IPO) is also on the cards, although not before 2025. "The objective is to create value and an IPO is a way to realise value, but there are other ways," Mahoney said. "I don’t think the objective is to go public per se."

Mahoney said he was not shopping for acquisitions for growth’s sake, but he also admitted that not having US assets left a major hole in Glencore’s network. "If we could fill the gap and adhere to our returns threshold, we will do it, but it’s proving not so easy," he said. "We have looked in the US, it’s no secret. There aren’t any willing sellers."

US market

Glencore once looked at medium-sized US grain companies such as Gavilon Group, a merchant owned by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, The Anderson, Scoular and Lansing Trade Group as potential acquisition targets. Earlier this week, Glencore said it bought a silo in North Dakota from Gavilon, a relatively small deal that signals its appetite for US assets.

Glencore is renowned for its deal-making drive, so industry executives, consultants and bankers are near-unanimous in expecting Mahoney to try to strike a major deal at some point. In 2011, just before Glencore’s $10bn IPO, it explored a merger with Louis Dreyfus, but the companies were several billion dollars apart, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mahoney now has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to truly end the ABCD era. Bunge was founded in 1818, Dreyfus in 1851, Cargill in 1865 and ADM, the youngest of the four, in 1902, nine decades before Glencore Agriculture.

"We’re a 20-year-old company in a sector in which all our major competitors are at least a century old," Mahoney said.

