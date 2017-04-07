'Conflict metal’ focus ignores other abuse

The problem for technology companies is being able to trace the metals used in their products to the source mine or smelter, the group says in a report.

"The problem is because this is so far down the supply chain, it’s difficult for technology companies to know if those minerals they’re using are coming from irresponsibly managed operations," says Stefan Sabo-Walsh of Verisk Maplecroft.

In extreme cases, the minerals are excavated using forced labour in order to buy weapons and fund violence.

After minerals are mined, they are sold to a middleman.

The raw metal is extracted and blended with other metals, the report says. The blend is exported to a country such as China and then transformed for use in tech products.

Convoluted process

The complicated process "further muddies supply chain transparency efforts" for companies that strive to use only safe and ethical extraction, Verisk Maplecroft says.

Tin is ranked as having the highest risk for labour rights violations at illegal mines. Bolivia, Myanmar and Indonesia, some of the largest tin producers, pose an "extreme risk" for child labour at tin mines, the research shows.

Some smaller mines are not run by armed groups but still hurt the environment and local communities and are difficult to police, Sabo-Walsh says.

