Wal-Mart takes on Amazon using free shipping

New York — Wal-Mart Stores is scrapping its ShippingPass programme that was designed to compete with Amazon.com’s Prime, opting instead for a two-day shipping model that does not have annual membership fees.

The new service would be available as of 8am New York time on Tuesday, the company said.

The company would refund the $49 annual fee for all active memberships in its ShippingPass programme, said Marc Lore, CEO of Wal-Mart’s online operations.

"In today’s world of e-commerce, two-day free shipping is table stakes," Lore said on a conference call."

Lore, the former CEO of Wal-Mart’s Jet.com unit, said the new service would focus on essential, everyday items, such as home goods, pet products and electronics.

ShippingPass rolled out a two-day delivery service in May — down from three — and had required a $50 minimum order.

That threshold will be cut to $35 under the new service — the same amount Jet requires for free two-day shipping. Lore called it a "pretty darn compelling" value proposition.

Wal-Mart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, aims to encourage more frequent shopping and lock in customers, something that Amazon’s Prime has achieved with its tens of millions of subscribers.

Prime carries an annual $99 fee, though that service includes perks such as free movies and television shows.

Since Wal-Mart completed its $3.3bn acquisition of Jet in September 2016, the retailer has made a big online push to catch up to Amazon.

The integration has largely taken place at the managerial level so far, eliminating staff from Wal-Mart’s online team and elevating Jet executives to take on a more prominent role in the division.

Lore said the companies would start to integrate their warehouse networks nationwide on Wednesday.

Wal-Mart operates more than 4,600 stores in the US that are also used to fulfil some online orders.

The retailer declined to say how many people would get the refund.

Bloomberg