Business Day Focus 4.0 puts Covid-accelerated 4IR technology in the spotlight

The Business Day Focus 4.0 conference, presented by Arena Events (a division of Arena Holdings) and Cold Press Media, is now in its second year as a digital dialogue series focusing on the fast-tracking of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology development, transformation, and adoption under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Business Day Focus 4.0 Digital Dialogue series is a think-tank platform where South African business leaders can be exposed to new ways of working, through the implementation of technology to digitise the workforce. It will also focus on the recalibration of strategies and business models to aid organisations in embracing a digital transformation imperative.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events says: “The success of Business Day Focus 4.0 can be ascribed to three elements: the reputation and credibility of Business Day among business leaders and key decisionmakers, thereby attracting a relevant and engaged audience for partners; the unique pull that Business Day has in engaging the most influential minds and industry experts as panel members; and a deep understanding of the issues that are being faced by business, to ensure they are addressed in a much-needed public forum.”

The first four episodes in the Business Day Focus 4.0 Digital Dialogue series already kicked off in 2020:

How to Digitally Enable and Transform Your Business — presented in partnership with Clickatell and Triple4

Modernise Your Data Security, Stay Compliant and Get Ahead of What’s Next in Africa — presented in partnership with Oracle

Ensuring Business Sustainability: Scenario planning is essential to today’s enterprises — presented in partnership with Oracle

Fast Forward to the Next Normal: Why digital transformation is accelerating and What this Means for Business — presented in partnership with Oracle

“We invite organisations who want to showcase their leadership and the positive impact of their technology and business solutions, to get involved. We welcome an opportunity to hear from those experiencing success in their field,” says Westoby.

For more information about upcoming Digital Dialogues, visit www.bdfocus4.co.za.

To partner with the Business Day Focus 4.0 Digital Dialogues series, brands and companies can email Jennifer Potter on jennifer@coldpressmedia.co.za.

