Get to grips with BEE and skills development in your business

Skills development and compliance with the legal requirements regarding black economic empowerment (BEE) are important topics for any business in South Africa.

You are invited to hear thought leaders speak about these issues at a free Business Day Dialogue presented with LFP Training, the leading provider of BEE-aligned skills development training.

You'll hear about partnership opportunities while learning how to mitigate the challenges linked to BEE compliance without hindering your ability to transform your business.

This event is ideal for HR executives, heads of training, BEE specialists and transformation specialists.

We will address matters such as:

the importance of implementing a skill development programme in your business;

the difference skills development makes in the life of the individual undergoing training;

how skills development is aligned to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Codes of Good Practice; and

why you think skills development is helping transformation in SA.

The panel

Our keynote speaker is former Sage One International head Steven Cohen.

Our panellists are:

Thabo Mashaba, Alexander Forbes Group chief empowerment and transformation officer

Dominic Gaobepe, director, Empower Voice International

Norah Munyai, training and development executive, Imperial Logistics

Catherine Wijnberg, director and founder, Fetola

The details

Date: Friday August 31

Time: 7am–10am

Venue: Melrose, Johannesburg

