News & Fox

Lockdown day 139: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 139 of the national lockdown

13 August 2020 - 06:00
Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police take cover as they are pelted with stones during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use stun grenades to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use stun grenades to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A shop owner looks on as police move in to disperse demonstrators during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A shop owner looks on as police move in to disperse demonstrators during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators throw stones at police during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators throw stones at police during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A demonstrator throws stones at police during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A demonstrator throws stones at police during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police patrol as they attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police patrol as they attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police detain a man as they attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police detain a man as they attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators dance and sing during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Demonstrators dance and sing during a protest against racial and economic inequalities in Kayamandi township near Stellenbosch. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Brian Molefe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 137: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Real harm, imaginary compensation for Zim’s white ...
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PROFILE: Wits vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi ...
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown economics: which SA online stores have ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: Covid-19: reason to hope?

Opinion

TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s ...

Opinion

Covid-19 has left us virtually exhausted

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Trump, ‘the Covid comorbidity’

Opinion

Covid-19 creates opportunities for medical entrepreneurs

News & Fox / Digital

SA’s great big stimulus stumble

Features

TELITA SNYCKERS: BAT needs to win its ban challenge – but let’s not forget its ...

Opinion

JOAN MULLER: Home is where the renovation is

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: How to make R13bn in investments vanish

Opinion

Apocalypse just now: Can SA’s economy still be saved?

Features / Cover Story

ROB ROSE: Booze ban: it’s Whitey Basson vs Dlamini Zuma

Opinion / Editor's Note

Rise of the alcohol-free brands

Life / Food

Panda challenges Covid-19 experts to return to ‘reality’

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.