GIULIETTA TALEVI: How to make R13bn in investments vanish

As my former colleague, journalist Stephen Gunnion, put it yesterday: “it beggars belief that that between SA Breweries (SAB), Heineken and Consol Glass, more than R13bn in investment has been pulled. The economy has been sabotaged by the government because of [Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s] ‘principled’ prohibition. The impact will linger a lot longer than Covid-19 itself.”

This week, SAB confirmed it had iced R2.5bn of capital expenditure this year, and is reviewing the R2,5bn it planned to spend in 2021 too. Dutch brewer Heineken has scrapped a R6bn expansion plant, and Consol glass — which supplies bottles to the liquor industry among others — has indefinitely suspended construction of a R1.5bn glass manufacturing plant in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

In a nutshell, SA — which is bankrupt and can’t fund itself without help from lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — has foregone billions in excise duties, VAT and income tax by not allowing companies to trade, all due to an unscientific and seemingly unending ban on tobacco and alcohol.

Once again, it seems up to the courts to extract any sort of detailed information from the state. British American Tobacco is in court this week to argue against the tobacco ban and News 24 has carried a comprehensive round-up of the first day’s arguments in this article.

Perhaps the most infuriating aspect of the prohibition is how the government has closed ranks against both its citizens, and the companies on whose tax money it depends, through an absolute minimum of communication.

This week, the vice president for AB Inbev’s Africa region, Andrew Murray told the FM that despite repeated overtures, the brewer — which now owns SAB -has been unable to secure any sort of “fulsome” engagement with the government. This seems par for the course: messages and calls to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel went unanswered by the FM yesterday.

Of course, it’s one thing to ignore journalists — quite another to stonewall the companies whose financial health fund massive social security obligations. Especially when, thanks to one of the harshest lockdowns in the world, those welfare programmes are now more necessary than ever.

And yet, incredibly, Patel’s department had this to say on twitter yesterday: “In an important judgement that will boost efforts to localise production of key industrial components in SA, the Gauteng High Court recently ruled in favour of Government in a matter involving procurement conditions applicable to electrical transformers…” It goes on: “Minister Patel says that the judgement helps our efforts to sustain and create local jobs, deepen the levels of industrialisation and support local businesses.”

What is so utterly remarkable is that elsewhere in the economy, his ministry is doing the exact opposite, by not fighting for the rights of businesses to trade. On the ground, investment is drying up, profits are vanishing, job losses are ballooning.