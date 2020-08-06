Covid-19 creates opportunities for medical entrepreneurs

Vula has also received outside funding. Access to money has been difficult for African start-ups for a long time, but this has been made worse by the effects of Covid-19.

According to the Harambe Entrepreneurship Alliance network, the global pandemic has had far-reaching effects for African start-ups, as between 70% and 80% of those not backed by venture capital face possible closure due to the economic crisis. However, health start-ups such as Vula have been able to capitalise on the pandemic.

"Covid-19 did us some favours with regard to trying to raise funding," Mapham says. Vula is trying to raise $2m after having received an investment from US venture philanthropy fund the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation in 2019. Much of its funding has been in dollars, and Mapham would like to have investment from African players in future.

Vula primarily operates in SA, but its technology is being used in Lesotho, Botswana, Ethiopia, Australia, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

The app also generates revenues from the data it collects and analyses, and has a contract with the Western Cape to create and manage the province’s referral system.

In response to the pandemic Vula now links health workers with Covid-19 specialists to enable access to the latest information.

In Nigeria, Oluwasoga Oni and his team are building and operating tech-backed diagnostics facilities in underserved neighbourhoods through a start-up called MDaaS. This helps lower-income patients identify health issues earlier and gain access to medical specialists and treatment options.

"Our centres offer radiology (including ultrasound and X-ray), cardiology and pathology services," Oni tells the FM. And MDaaS is able to deliver low prices thanks to its unique supply chain, "which makes the setting up of new facilities significantly cheaper", and puts the focus on quality of the service and high-volume operations.

Vula and MDaaS fill the gaps on a continent where access to quality health services is still a constant battle, particularly for low-income communities.

Mapham’s experience of the challenges facing health workers during his work in rural Swaziland informed his decision to take on the challenge of reforming the patient referral systems. At the time the primary challenges were a lack of specialist knowledge and unnecessary referrals to tertiary hospitals, he says.