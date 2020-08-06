JOAN MULLER: Home is where the renovation is

Last Saturday, at upscale homeware retailer Weylandts’ massive three-level showroom in Joburg’s Fourways, shoppers formed long queues at the till points.

The store was humming — which wasn’t quite what one would expect amid a deep recession and job losses upwards of 3m.

Then again — it could be dough that many would have dished out on booze, cigarettes and cross-provincial getaways, which is being channelled into sprucing up tired home interiors instead. Anything to make the lockdown more cheery, I guess.

It’s a pandemic-driven phenomenon that JSE-listed mall owner Liberty Two Degrees, owner of Sandton City and Eastgate among others, has also picked up on. Following Liberty Two Degrees’ financial results for the year to June last week, CEO Amelia Beattie told the FM that homeware stores across its seven malls have been doing brisk trade in recent months.

It’s a no brainer: people are spending more time at home, so they want them to be well-equipped and comfortable, she says. It will be interesting to see to what extent furniture and homeware sales have rallied, when the likes of Mr Price and The Foschini Group report their results for the second quarter.

It’s a trend which isn’t unique to SA — the pandemic-related lockdown is boosting home-decor sales across the globe. In the US, major furniture retailers such as IKEA, Crate & Barrel, Home Depot and online site Chairish are reporting a significant uptick in turnover. In this New York Times article, Alyson Krueger looks at which home-related items are currently raking in the most money.

Unsurprisingly, home office furniture and desk chairs top the best-selling list. IKEA’s Billy bookcase has apparently become a hot commodity with millions of Americans now requiring an office set-up to work from home.

Utensils and kitchen appliances that can improve someone’s culinary skills are similarly in high demand. Believe it or not but Crate & Barrel has sold more bread makers in the last few weeks than during the entire 2019. “They were never best-sellers in the past,’’ says Samara Tuchband, Crate & Barrel’s vice president of merchandising.

Americans are also stocking up on hot tubs, trampolines and pool toys to add some zing to outdoor recreation areas. In the UK, shoppers are also spending their extra cash on home comforts. In fact, the post-lockdown market for interior accessories made by artisans is booming.

Handmade design and crafts are now all the rage among London’s trendy set, according to UK property and lifestyle site Homes & Property, which reckons the lockdown has fostered a sense of community, prompting more Britons to buy locally manufactured goods. Read about it here.

What your Zoom background says about you

In another fascinating account of the rapid shift in consumer buying patterns, Livingetc, one of Britain’s most influential décor magazines, highlights eight ways in which Covid-19 is shaping design and decorating trends. The upshot is that the humble abode is no longer only a place to lay your weary head: houses will have to become far more adaptable to create flexible, multi-functional spaces.