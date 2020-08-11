TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s how to use that to do some good

It’s clear that the ban on the sale of tobacco products isn’t achieving its objectives.

Before it was imposed, about 20% of South Africans smoked cigarettes. While nearly half of them may have quit during the ban, many of them have indicated they intend to resume smoking again once it is lifted.

What this means is that once people are allowed to buy tobacco products again, the prevalence of smoking in the general population may drop by 1 percentage point, to 19%. If the goal was to stop people smoking, the ban has clearly failed.

In the meantime, 93% of the remaining smokers continue to buy cigarettes, which results in 100% of the tobacco market being illicit, R53m in taxes being lost daily and citizens being forced to collude with career criminals.

With smokers fuming, illicit trade experts at the end of their wits and the government sticking to its guns on the importance of reducing smoking rates, the time has never been better for a radical revamp of the way we tax cigarettes.

The argument for sin taxes

Imposing excise duties on products like cigarettes is an obvious policy choice for a government wanting to reduce smoking rates.

As a general rule, governments tax cigarettes because they want fewer people to smoke them, but also to help pay for smoking-related health-care costs. But the money collected from the tobacco industry does not compensate for the economic losses we sustain from these smoking-related expenses. The economic cost of smoking in SA – roughly R59bn a year – dwarfs even the contribution paid by British American Tobacco of about R14bn a year.