SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Trump, ‘the Covid comorbidity’

No-one likes to say, “I told you so”. Least of all during a pandemic.

But you’d forgive Atlantic science journalist Ed Yong a touch of schadenfreude as he watches the feckless Donald Trump fumble the US’s Covid-19 response.

In December 2016, a month before Trump’s inauguration as US president, Yong wrote a prescient piece in which he argued: “The question isn’t whether [Trump will] face a deadly outbreak during his presidency, but when? And, more importantly, how will he cope?”

Reflecting on that article now, Yong writes: “I suggested he would fail at diplomacy, close borders, tweet rashly, spread conspiracy theories, ignore experts, and exhibit reckless self-confidence. And so he did.”

In 2018, Yong penned another piece – this time an assessment of US preparedness for a possible pandemic. Again, he wrote of the importance of a leader “providing reliable information and a unifying spirit”.

Trump’s tendency to “delegitimise sources of information and readily buy into conspiracy theories”, he said, “could be disastrous”.

And here we are.

At the time of writing, the US has a total Covid case count of almost 5-million and has recorded more than 160,000 deaths. As Yong points out – that’s about 25% of global infections and deaths, for a country that’s home to about 4% of the global population.

In the face of a peak in new infections, and after nine consecutive days of a death toll above 1,000, Trump on Wednesday told his sycophantic friends at Fox News: “This thing’s going away like things go away.” (It is, of course, telling that Facebook and Twitter both pulled a clip from the interview in which Trump claimed children are “almost immune” to the virus, calling it misinformation.)

Yong’s point, in his latest Atlantic offering, isn’t that it’s all Trump’s fault.

In a longform masterpiece laced with cold, controlled anger, Yong unpacks the various factors that have undermined the US response: a chronically underfunded public health department; a bloated and inefficient health-care system; systemic racism; a “shredded” social safety net; misinformation.

He considers how social institutions have facilitated the spread of the virus: “sick buildings”, built for efficiency rather than people; overpopulated prisons (the US has five to 18 times more prisoners per capita than other Western democracies); neglected nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

He explores how Covid “found, exploited and widened every inequity the US had to offer”.

It includes the elderly, who are relegated to “acceptable losses”; women, who are at higher risk of losing jobs, burdened with additional domestic care, and facing increasing levels of domestic violence; xenophobic attacks on Asian Americans; and the racial disparities that have both increased the burden of disease in black communities, while prejudicing their access to health care.

The real Covid-19 comorbidity

Trump – who is called “a comorbidity of the Covid-19 pandemic” – is inseparable from, and in many instances central to, his government’s failings.

In a 212-word sentence, Yong eviscerates the president, laying bare his flaws. He tells us, for example, that we shouldn’t be shocked that “a racist who gave birth to birtherism would do little to stop a virus that was disproportionately killing black people”, or that “a president who has been shielded by his party from any shred of accountability would say, when asked about the lack of testing, ‘I don’t take any responsibility at all.’”

If you’re in any doubt about Trump’s easy cruelty, his abject idiocy, or the flexibility of his truth, his other interview this week – with Axios’s Jonathan Swan – will dispel that. The interview aired on HBO and doesn’t seem to be available free-to-view in SA, but a transcript is available here. If anything, reading Trump in his own words evokes more powerfully his fragile ego, bombast and utter incoherence. It offers a view of the full gamut of Trump’s chaos.