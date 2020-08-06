SA’s great big stimulus stumble

There is a sort of implicit Faustian pact at work here. Lives, especially those of poor people, will be saved at the expense of the livelihoods of many, and the profitability and even existence of significant numbers of businesses. In return, the government will throw money at the problem.

Herein lies the difficulty: going into this crisis, the fiscus simply didn’t have the muscle to provide anything near the scale of support needed. So cutting up and disbursing the available pie becomes fundamentally political: decisions must be made as to who gets what, when and how. There’s just not enough to go around.

The restaurant industry is a classic example, thrust into the spotlight recently by peaceful protests that were met not with a sympathetic ear but with violence, in yet another inexcusable example of heavy-handed "policing" that treats people as subjects, not citizens.

The pandemic has devastated the hospitality industry across the world. Social meeting spots are feared as places of potential contagion by customers and governments alike. And the economic downturn means people have less money to spend on such luxuries.

Some early studies suggest that global restaurant sit-down capacity has decreased by more than half during this period. One can imagine a far worse situation during the peak of the virus in one of the most affected countries.

The problem with the government is not so much the measures themselves, but its approach to deciding who should get what, when and how. Its record of consultation, and of listening to the concerns of economic stakeholders, is at best excellent (in respect of much of the retail sector, for example), and at worst wilfully and dogmatically negligent — as in the case of the tobacco and alcohol industries. They have been treated as purveyors of evil rather than as substantial employers and taxpayers.

The closure of any economic activity should be a last resort, and less restrictive means must be explored thoroughly with the respective sector. This was the principle that ostensibly sat at the centre of the "risk-adjusted strategy" — to pick the economic sweet spots where the economy could be reopened with maximum positive impact on livelihoods but minimum risk to lives.

The other side of the coin is that the recovery package should have been focused like a laser on those industries, such as the hospitality sector, that employ a lot of people and are essential for other parts of the economy, such as tourism (which generates nearly 10% of SA’s GDP).

Yet, to conclude that the economic support package has failed, one needs to be clear on its original purpose, which was to provide fractional interim relief to the most vulnerable businesses and to workers laid off by the crisis, and to ease restraints on borrowing.

It was never meant to overcome the economic disaster in full, and nor could it.

Some businesses do receive a bit of government support; others get relief from the private sector (where some funds have been set up for small businesses) or from insurance claims. Beyond that, though, the painful truth is that loss is inherent in such a crisis, and, to use a legal maxim, the "loss lies where it falls".

*Ackerman is chief economist and advisory partner of specialist wealth-management company Citadel. Calland and Law are with The Paternoster Group, an independent consultancy providing political risk and political economy analysis, as well as strategic advisory services. Citadel has partnered with the Paternoster Group to provide key economic and political commentary and updates